Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Amid Ukraine stumbles, Vladimir Putin skips major news conference for first time in 10 years
- A Kremlin spokesman told reporters the event – usually a marathon affair – would not be held before the new year, but did not give an explanation
- The conference has been held in December every year since 2012, drawing hundreds of journalists from across Russia, as well as foreign media
