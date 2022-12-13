Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Amid Ukraine stumbles, Vladimir Putin skips major news conference for first time in 10 years

  • A Kremlin spokesman told reporters the event – usually a marathon affair – would not be held before the new year, but did not give an explanation
  • The conference has been held in December every year since 2012, drawing hundreds of journalists from across Russia, as well as foreign media

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:22am, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE