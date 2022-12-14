A German soldier stands to attention in front of a German Patriot missile launcher at the Gazi barracks in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey in March 2014. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
US poised to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, officials say

  • It is likely that Moscow will view the US providing the highly sought-after launchers to Kyiv as an escalation in the conflict
  • Ukraine has asked allies for air defence equipment to protect it from heavy Russian missile bombardment against its energy infrastructure

Reuters

Updated: 4:26am, 14 Dec, 2022

