A Ukrainian boy poses for a photo with an American dog called Bice in the Centre for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation near Kyiv. The animal’s job is to help comfort children traumatised by the war. Photo: AP
Ukraine: no discussion of Christmas, New Year truce, Russia says
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Russia to prove it is capable of renouncing aggression and begin withdrawing troops this Christmas
- But Kremlin says ceasefire not being considered and it has not received proposals from Kyiv to stop fighting; Putin’s invasion began almost 10 months ago
