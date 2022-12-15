A doll is attached to the window of a cell at a preliminary detention centre in Kherson, which Ukrainians say was used by Russian service members to jail and torture people. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine says children’s cell found inside Russian ‘torture chamber’

  • Youngsters were held and mistreated inside the room, which Ukraine investigators found in Kherson after the area was recaptured from Moscow’s forces
  • The children were reportedly given little food and water and were told their parents had abandoned them and would not return

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:54am, 15 Dec, 2022

