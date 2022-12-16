A video grab obtained from a Nasa feed on Thursday shows liquid spraying from the aft end of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft. Photo: Nasa via AFP
Tiny meteorite may have caused leak that led Russians to abort spacewalk
- Dramatic Nasa footage showed white particles resembling snowflakes streaming out of the Soyuz capsule, which was docked at the International Space Station
- The leak did not pose a threat to astronauts and cosmonauts, but could affect a return flight to Earth by three crew members
