Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on December 15. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Nato chief says don’t underestimate Russia, Putin ready to be in Ukraine war for a ‘long time’

  • Jens Stoltenberg warned there was no sign the Russian leader had ‘given up his overall goal of controlling Ukraine’
  • Stoltenberg called on allies to support Kyiv militarily so Putin understands that he ‘cannot win on the battlefield but has to sit down and negotiate in good faith’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:00pm, 17 Dec, 2022

