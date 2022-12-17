Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on December 15. Photo: AP
Nato chief says don’t underestimate Russia, Putin ready to be in Ukraine war for a ‘long time’
- Jens Stoltenberg warned there was no sign the Russian leader had ‘given up his overall goal of controlling Ukraine’
- Stoltenberg called on allies to support Kyiv militarily so Putin understands that he ‘cannot win on the battlefield but has to sit down and negotiate in good faith’
