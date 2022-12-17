A building that was destroyed by a Russian missiles in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine, country plunged into dark and cold again
- Toddler was found after a Russian missile tore through a block of flats in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih; one of 98 fired in latest attack
- On Saturday, Ukraine’s utility crews scrambled to patch up damaged power and water systems as cities pitched into darkness in sub-zero temperatures
