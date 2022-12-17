A building that was destroyed by a Russian missiles in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Photo: AP
A building that was destroyed by a Russian missiles in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine, country plunged into dark and cold again

  • Toddler was found after a Russian missile tore through a block of flats in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih; one of 98 fired in latest attack
  • On Saturday, Ukraine’s utility crews scrambled to patch up damaged power and water systems as cities pitched into darkness in sub-zero temperatures

Associated PressAgence France-Presse
Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:27pm, 17 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A building that was destroyed by a Russian missiles in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Photo: AP
A building that was destroyed by a Russian missiles in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE