Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Bakhmut on Tuesday. Photo: via EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine’s Zelensky visits combat zone; Putin praises ‘courage, self-denial’ of his troops

  • Ukrainian president has been to Bakhmut in Donetsk, 600km from Kyiv and scene of fierce battles which are thwarting Russia’s plans to capture all the Donbas region
  • Meanwhile, while handing out awards, Putin said soldiers, officers, volunteers, are ‘showing outstanding examples of courage and self-denial on the front line’

Associated Press