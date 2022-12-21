Despite initially promising a more moderate rule for women, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Photo: AFP
Taliban ban women from university education in Afghanistan
- Barring access to university education is the Taliban’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms
- The international community has urged Taliban leaders to reopen schools and give women their right to public space
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule for women, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Photo: AFP