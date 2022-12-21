Despite initially promising a more moderate rule for women, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Photo: AFP
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule for women, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Taliban ban women from university education in Afghanistan

  • Barring access to university education is the Taliban’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms
  • The international community has urged Taliban leaders to reopen schools and give women their right to public space

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:15pm, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule for women, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Photo: AFP
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule for women, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE