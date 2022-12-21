The remains of a destroyed church in the village of Bohorodychne, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

World Bank approves additional US$610 million Ukraine aid package

  • Financing is aimed at sustaining essential services in Ukraine and supporting health care as war rages on
  • The war has hit Ukraine’s health sector, critical energy infrastructure, as well as transport networks

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:07am, 21 Dec, 2022

