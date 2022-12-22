Afghan women weep outside Edrak University in Kabul, after Taliban security forces on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

#LetHerLearn: Afghans use social media to protest against university ban for women

  • Social media filled with clips of distressed students outside campus gates, hashtags such as #LetAfghanGirlsLearn in support of Afghan women’s rights to education
  • Some male students walk out of exams in show of solidarity, while a professor resigns saying he does not want to continue teaching ‘where girls are not allowed to study’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:00am, 22 Dec, 2022

