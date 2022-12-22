Russia has accused Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of ‘rejecting the peaceful development of Japan’ with his new defence plan. Photo: Reuters
Russia condemns ‘militarisation’ of Japan under PM Kishida’s defence plan
- Kishida’s US$320-billion defence plan will make Japan the world’s third-biggest military spender after the US and China
- Moscow calls it a rejection ‘of the peaceful development of the country … declared by previous generations of politicians’
Russia has accused Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of ‘rejecting the peaceful development of Japan’ with his new defence plan. Photo: Reuters