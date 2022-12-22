Russia has accused Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of ‘rejecting the peaceful development of Japan’ with his new defence plan. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia condemns ‘militarisation’ of Japan under PM Kishida’s defence plan

  • Kishida’s US$320-billion defence plan will make Japan the world’s third-biggest military spender after the US and China
  • Moscow calls it a rejection ‘of the peaceful development of the country … declared by previous generations of politicians’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:48pm, 22 Dec, 2022

