Afghan women chant slogans in Kabul on Thursday to protest against the ban on university education for women. Photo: AFP
Afghan women chant slogans in Kabul on Thursday to protest against the ban on university education for women. Photo: AFP
Central Asia
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Taliban says it banned Afghanistan women from university for ‘not following dress code’

  • The minister for higher education says students were dressing like they were ‘going to a wedding’, and that some science subjects are not suitable for women
  • The restriction has sparked global outrage, with G7 nations saying it may be a ‘crime against humanity’ and Muslim countries deeming it against Islam

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:25am, 23 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan women chant slogans in Kabul on Thursday to protest against the ban on university education for women. Photo: AFP
Afghan women chant slogans in Kabul on Thursday to protest against the ban on university education for women. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE