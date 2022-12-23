Afghan women chant slogans in Kabul on Thursday to protest against the ban on university education for women. Photo: AFP
Taliban says it banned Afghanistan women from university for ‘not following dress code’
- The minister for higher education says students were dressing like they were ‘going to a wedding’, and that some science subjects are not suitable for women
- The restriction has sparked global outrage, with G7 nations saying it may be a ‘crime against humanity’ and Muslim countries deeming it against Islam
Afghan women chant slogans in Kabul on Thursday to protest against the ban on university education for women. Photo: AFP