Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Ukraine war
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine

  • The White House, however, says Putin has shown ‘zero indication’ he is willing to negotiate, despite his remarks after Zelensky’s trip to Washington
  • The Russian president also played down the Patriot missile systems the US has promised to Kyiv, saying his forces will find ‘an antidote’ to counter them

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:38am, 23 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via AP