Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Thursday. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Vladimir Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine
- The White House, however, says Putin has shown ‘zero indication’ he is willing to negotiate, despite his remarks after Zelensky’s trip to Washington
- The Russian president also played down the Patriot missile systems the US has promised to Kyiv, saying his forces will find ‘an antidote’ to counter them
