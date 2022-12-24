Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vladimir Putin
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin refuses to use internet and relies on physical documents, report says

  • The president avoids going online as he is afraid people will spy on him, the article says, citing US and Russian officials; Putin does not use a smartphone
  • The dependence on physical documents means time-sensitive materials – including Ukraine war updates – could be out of date by the time he gets them

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 5:13am, 24 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE