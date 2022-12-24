A rescue worker helps an injured man after Russian shelling on the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Zelensky blasts Russian ‘terror’ after Kherson city shelling
- Ukrainian president calls the attack ‘killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure’
- Kherson has been regularly bombarded, with a heavy toll on civilians and power supply to city, since Russian troops were forced to retreat in November
