A rescue worker helps an injured man after Russian shelling on the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Zelensky blasts Russian ‘terror’ after Kherson city shelling

  • Ukrainian president calls the attack ‘killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure’
  • Kherson has been regularly bombarded, with a heavy toll on civilians and power supply to city, since Russian troops were forced to retreat in November

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:35pm, 24 Dec, 2022

