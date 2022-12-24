Afghan women protest against the Taliban ban on women attending university in Kabul on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Taliban in Afghanistan ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs
- Any NGO found not complying with the order will have their operating licence revoked in Afghanistan, according to letter from economy minister
- Ministry says it received ‘serious complaints’ about female staff working for NGOs not wearing the ‘correct’ hijab
