Worshippers pray during the Christmas service in a church of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in Kyiv on December 25, 2022. Photo: AFP
In break from Russian religious leaders, some Ukrainians embrace Christmas in December
- Some Ukrainian churches are observing Christmas on December 25 and not January 7, as is customary in Orthodox Christianity
- Ukraine had been under Moscow’s spiritual leadership since at least the 17th century, but part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church broke with Moscow in 2019
