A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery unit fires at Russian forces at a front line in the Kharkiv region on Saturday. Photo: AP
Only Russia’s nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war over Ukraine, Putin ally says
- In a 4,500- word newspaper article, former president Dmitry Medvedev also says Moscow will pursue its operation until the ‘regime’ in Kyiv is removed
- Russia has the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, with close to 6,000 warheads
