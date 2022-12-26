The flurry of rulings from the all-male and religiously-driven Taliban government are reminiscent of their rule in the late 1990s. Photo: AFP
Several foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staff
- Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have banned women from working at non-governmental organisations
- Edict prompts four major international aid groups to suspend their operations in the country
