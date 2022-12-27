The UN Security Council meets for the presentation of a humanitarian report on the Russian war in Ukraine on December 6. Photo: AP
The UN Security Council meets for the presentation of a humanitarian report on the Russian war in Ukraine on December 6. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine challenges Russia’s UN seat, wants it stripped of veto powers

  • Kyiv questions whether Russia had the right to take the Soviet Union’s place in the international body after the USSR collapsed 31 years ago
  • Ukraine says the Russian Federation bypassed procedures in the UN Charter, simply retaining the USSR’s seat instead of applying for membership

Agencies

Updated: 6:06am, 27 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The UN Security Council meets for the presentation of a humanitarian report on the Russian war in Ukraine on December 6. Photo: AP
The UN Security Council meets for the presentation of a humanitarian report on the Russian war in Ukraine on December 6. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE