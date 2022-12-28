Crude oil tankers, including Troitsky Bridge vessel, lie at anchor in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia on December 4. Photo: Reuters
Russia issues decree to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February
- The decree will be in effect from February 1 until July 1. It said the ban may be lifted in individual cases on the basis of ‘special decision’ from Vladimir Putin
- The price ceiling of US$60 per barrel agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia came into force in early December
