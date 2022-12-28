Russian President Vladimir Putin at a military training centre. The government has said troops can freeze their sperm at no cost to them or their families. Photo: AP
Russia’s mobilised troops entitled to free sperm freezing, state news reports
- Health Ministry responded to an appeal for finance to conserve and store spermatozoa for citizens mobilised in the ‘special military operation’
- Families can also use the stored biomaterial free of charge if their compulsory medical insurance indicates they can do so, the report says
