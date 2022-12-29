Gulnara Karimova, the eldest daughter of Uzbekistan’s late president Islam Karimov in Chirchik, outside the Uzbek capital near Tashkent in 2012. Photo: AFP
Swiss court helps UK criminal investigation into late Uzbek ruler’s daughter
- Swiss bank documents wanted by a UK investigation into Gulnara Karimova can be transferred to Britain, Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court has decided
- The daughter of former Uzbek President Islam Karimov is currently in prison in Uzbekistan on embezzlement and criminal conspiracy charges
Gulnara Karimova, the eldest daughter of Uzbekistan’s late president Islam Karimov in Chirchik, outside the Uzbek capital near Tashkent in 2012. Photo: AFP