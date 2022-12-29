Workers carry furniture from a hospital maternity unit damaged after a Russian shelling in Kherson, southern Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Russia steps up artillery attacks on liberated Kherson and eastern Ukraine
- Russia fired 33 missiles from multiple rocket launchers at civilian targets in Kherson, Ukraine said. Russia denies targeting civilians
- The Kremlin has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan, reiterating its stance that Kyiv must accept Russia’s annexation
