Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday. Photo: Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP
Turkish, Syrian and Russian defence officials meet in Moscow after years-long chill
- The Russian defence ministry said the ministers discussed ‘ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the problem of refugees, and joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria’
- Russia and Turkey are both involved in Syria, with Moscow supporting the Damascus regime against its opponents, and Ankara backing rebels
