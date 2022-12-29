Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted leaders of other former Soviet states in St Petersburg on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vladimir Putin
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin’s gifts to allies spark Lord of the Rings jokes

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted gold rings to leaders of other former Soviet states in St Petersburg this week
  • Commentators drew comparisons to the primary villain of ‘The Lord Of The Rings’, who gave rings to nine kings to bend them to his will

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:46am, 29 Dec, 2022

