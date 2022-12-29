Taliban has announced the exclusion of women from NGOs in Afghanistan, which will put millions at risk, G7 says. Photo: AP
G7 tells Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ ban on women aid workers after humanitarian groups suspend operations
- ‘The Taliban’s reckless and dangerous order … puts at risk millions … who depend on humanitarian help for their survival’, G7 said
- The ban is latest blow against women’s rights in Afghanistan and follows the barring of females from attending universities earlier this month
