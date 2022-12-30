An investigator walks near what Belarus’ defence ministry said was part of a Ukrainian S-300 missile downed by Belarusian air defences near the village of Harbacha in the Grodno region of Belarus on Thursday. Photo: Vadzim Yakubionak / BelTA / Handout via Reuters
An investigator walks near what Belarus’ defence ministry said was part of a Ukrainian S-300 missile downed by Belarusian air defences near the village of Harbacha in the Grodno region of Belarus on Thursday. Photo: Vadzim Yakubionak / BelTA / Handout via Reuters
Ukraine war
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Belarus protests to Ukraine ambassador after downing stray air defence missile

  • The military commissar of the Brest region played the incident down in a video posted on social media, saying locals had ‘absolutely nothing to worry about’
  • However, the Ukrainian ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry in Minsk to receive a formal protest

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:40am, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An investigator walks near what Belarus’ defence ministry said was part of a Ukrainian S-300 missile downed by Belarusian air defences near the village of Harbacha in the Grodno region of Belarus on Thursday. Photo: Vadzim Yakubionak / BelTA / Handout via Reuters
An investigator walks near what Belarus’ defence ministry said was part of a Ukrainian S-300 missile downed by Belarusian air defences near the village of Harbacha in the Grodno region of Belarus on Thursday. Photo: Vadzim Yakubionak / BelTA / Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE