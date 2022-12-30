Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to further strengthen his country’s navy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Putin oversees launch of new Russian warships, submarines
- The newly commissioned vessels included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine
- Russian president vows to increase the pace and volume of construction of various ships, equip them with the most modern weapons
