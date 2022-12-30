A destroyed Russian tank with Ukrainian graffiti in Yampil, Luhanks region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine facing ‘tough’ enemy in battle for key city as Russia makes ‘decisive effort’ in Luhansk region

  • Kreminna, in eastern Luhansk – which Moscow claimed to have annexed along with three other regions – has been the scene of intense fighting in recent days
  • According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces ‘appear to be preparing for a decisive effort’ in the Luhansk region

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:33pm, 30 Dec, 2022

