A destroyed Russian tank with Ukrainian graffiti in Yampil, Luhanks region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine facing ‘tough’ enemy in battle for key city as Russia makes ‘decisive effort’ in Luhansk region
- Kreminna, in eastern Luhansk – which Moscow claimed to have annexed along with three other regions – has been the scene of intense fighting in recent days
- According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces ‘appear to be preparing for a decisive effort’ in the Luhansk region
