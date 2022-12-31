A hotel partially destroyed by a Russian strike on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AFP
Morality ‘is on our side’, Russia says as missiles rain down on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve, bringing more death and destruction
- Russia carried out another major round of missile attacks on Ukraine, which left at least one dead and several wounded, including a Japanese journalist
- Defence Minister said victory for Russia over Ukraine was ‘inevitable’, while Putin claimed ‘moral, historical rightness’ in New Year’s messages
A hotel partially destroyed by a Russian strike on New Year’s Eve. Photo: AFP