Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena deliver a New Year’s address to the Ukrainian people. Photo: Ukrainian presidential office via AFP
Putin is burning your future, Ukraine’s Zelensky says in New Year message to Russian people
- Ukraine will never forgive Russia for terror, the president said, as Moscow’s forces unleashed another wave of missile strikes
- Russia is targeting civilians and seeking to create a climate of fear to see out the year grimly and usher in a bloody 2023, Ukrainian officials say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena deliver a New Year’s address to the Ukrainian people. Photo: Ukrainian presidential office via AFP