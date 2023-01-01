A local resident embraces his son as they stand next to a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on December 31, 2022.Photo: Reuters/File
Ukraine war: blasts heard in Kyiv in early hours of New Year’s Day
- Fragments from a missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defence systems damaged a car in the capital’s centre, but there were no wounded or casualties
- Attacks came minutes after President Volodymyr Zelensky New Year message of wishes of victory for his country in the war that is in its 11th month
