The decision by the Taliban government to bar women from NGO work has prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in the country. Photo: AFP
UN official meets Taliban deputy prime minister over women NGO ban
- Markus Potzel, deputy head of UN Mission in Afghanistan, in Kabul to discuss the ban, as well as other measures curtailing women’s rights in the country
- UN survey shows a third of NGOs headed by women in Afghanistan have been forced to stop 70 per cent of their activities due to the ban
