Ukrainian soldiers launch a drone at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, in December. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots

  • The drawn-out conflict has accelerated a trend towards autonomous fighting machines that will select and attack targets without human aid, analysts say
  • Experts warn that it may be only a matter of time before either Russia or Ukraine – or both – deploy weapons that kill entirely on their own

Associated Press
Updated: 8:39am, 4 Jan, 2023

