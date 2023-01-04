Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is armed with Zircon missiles, Putin says. Photo: Handout
Russia sends ‘unique’ new hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic and Indian Oceans
- The frigate Gorshkov is armed with the latest Zircon missiles, which fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of over 1,000km, claims president
- They can overcome any defence system and are ‘capable of delivering pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land’, Putin says
