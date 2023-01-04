Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is armed with Zircon missiles, Putin says. Photo: Handout
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is armed with Zircon missiles, Putin says. Photo: Handout
Russia
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia sends ‘unique’ new hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic and Indian Oceans

  • The frigate Gorshkov is armed with the latest Zircon missiles, which fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of over 1,000km, claims president
  • They can overcome any defence system and are ‘capable of delivering pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land’, Putin says

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:10pm, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is armed with Zircon missiles, Putin says. Photo: Handout
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is armed with Zircon missiles, Putin says. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE