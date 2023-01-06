Yulia Tuskova, 88, carries plastic to cover the broken windows of her home in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Yulia Tuskova, 88, carries plastic to cover the broken windows of her home in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine: elderly languish in war-hit east

  • While those who stay in Donetsk region cite various reasons for doing so – defiance, caring for others, a lack of options – remaining behind is taking its toll
  • With few men or young people, ‘only grannies’, people face ‘extreme stress and this leads to illness … a person who lives in normal conditions cannot understand’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:14pm, 6 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Yulia Tuskova, 88, carries plastic to cover the broken windows of her home in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Yulia Tuskova, 88, carries plastic to cover the broken windows of her home in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE