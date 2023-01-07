A Russian hacking underground newsletter is displayed on a screen in December 2022. Cold River has escalated its hacking campaign against Kyiv’s allies since the invasion of Ukraine. Photo illustration: Reuters
Russian hackers targeted US nuclear labs amid Vladimir Putin’s threats
- A team known as Cold River conducted a digital blitz over the summer, as Putin indicated Russia was willing to use nukes to defend its territory
- Dubbed ‘one of the most important hacking groups you’ve never heard of’, Cold River has been involved in dozens of recent high-profile hacking incidents
