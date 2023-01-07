The Russian-installed governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol said on Saturday that air defences had shot down a drone in what he suggested was the latest attempted Ukrainian attack on a port where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is based. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-backed governor of the city, made the accusation on the Telegram messaging service, alleging that the incident had occurred in the early hours of January 7, which is Orthodox Christmas. “Even the sacred holiday of Christmas was not a reason for these inhuman people to halt their attempts to attack our Hero City,” Razvozhaev wrote. There was no immediate comment on the allegation from Ukraine, which has not in the past confirmed similar alleged incidents but has made clear it reserves the right to do what is necessary to return its own territory. Ukraine dismisses Putin’s 36-hour ‘Christmas ceasefire’ as a trick Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and Kyiv says it is determined to return the Black Sea peninsula along with a swathe of eastern Ukraine and other territory that Russian forces have seized since they invaded on February 24 last year. Crimea, which Russia says is now its sovereign territory, was one of the launch pads for what Moscow called its “special military operation” and has come under attack several times – most spectacularly in August, when a series of explosions destroyed a group of warplanes at a Russian naval base. Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed a truce to coincide with Orthodox Christmas. Kyiv rejected his offer as a cynical ruse to buy time for Russia’s forces to rest and bring in new equipment. Russia supplies its occupying forces in southern Ukraine mainly via Crimea, so Ukraine repeatedly targets logistic and military objectives on the peninsula. Moreover, winning back Crimea is one of Kiev’s declared goals as the Russian war has increasingly faltered in recent months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that this could be done diplomatically or militarily. In Belarus meanwhile, concerns are growing among the opposition about a possible mobilisation in their country to support Russia’s war on Ukraine. Preparations for this are well advanced, opposition politician Pavel Latushka, who lives in exile in Warsaw, told Germany’s media network Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) on Saturday. Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko only needs to press the button on orders from the Kremlin to start mobilising, he said. Latushka, the former Belarusian culture minister, is a member of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s Cabinet in exile. Latushka reported, referring to sources in Minsk, that almost all employees working for the Belarusian Interior Ministry had been asked to hand in their passports. This information was available from various cities in the country, he said. “This means that these people will no longer be able to leave the territory of Belarus in case of their mobilisation,” Latushka said. He added that one could also observe that the Russian military presence in Belarus was constantly growing, both the number of soldiers and equipment. “Military exercises by the Russian armed forces, including exercises on cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and Belarus, take place regularly,” Latushka said. Fears of active participation by the Belarusian military in the war in Ukraine have existed almost since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, when Russian forces used the territory of ally Belarus as a starting point for attacks on Ukraine. Lukashenko visited a joint Russian-Belarusian force in the country on Friday, according to officials. The experience “gained through the merging of military units and formations” has “great significance” for Belarus, the Defence Ministry in Minsk announced. Recently, there has been increasing speculation that another Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could again take place via Belarus. The Belarusian border is only around 140 kilometres from the Ukrainian capital. Lukashenko, who is no longer recognised as president in the West, is militarily, politically and economically dependent on the Kremlin. However, according to official information, Belarusian soldiers are not fighting in Ukraine so far.