The Taliban has banned women from attending university since December 20, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Taliban has banned women from attending university since December 20, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Central Asia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

UN envoy meets Taliban education chief over ban on women attending university

  • On December 20, Taliban-led Afghan authorities ordered universities to close for women, triggering widespread international condemnation
  • Markus Potzel is the first international official to meet Afghan Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim since the ban was introduced

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:05pm, 7 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Taliban has banned women from attending university since December 20, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Taliban has banned women from attending university since December 20, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE