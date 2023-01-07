The Taliban has banned women from attending university since December 20, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
UN envoy meets Taliban education chief over ban on women attending university
- On December 20, Taliban-led Afghan authorities ordered universities to close for women, triggering widespread international condemnation
- Markus Potzel is the first international official to meet Afghan Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim since the ban was introduced
