Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, attends a Christmas service at the Annunciation Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on Saturday. Photo: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin appears alone at Orthodox Christmas Eve service in Kremlin cathedral

  • Putin was the only worshipper spotted in images from the Annunciation Cathedral in the Kremlin. Orthodox Christianity celebrates Christmas on January 6
  • The Russian president asked for a ceasefire in Ukraine to commemorate the celebration, but Kyiv rejected this

Business Insider

Updated: 12:51am, 8 Jan, 2023

