Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, attends a Christmas service at the Annunciation Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on Saturday. Photo: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Vladimir Putin appears alone at Orthodox Christmas Eve service in Kremlin cathedral
- Putin was the only worshipper spotted in images from the Annunciation Cathedral in the Kremlin. Orthodox Christianity celebrates Christmas on January 6
- The Russian president asked for a ceasefire in Ukraine to commemorate the celebration, but Kyiv rejected this
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, attends a Christmas service at the Annunciation Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on Saturday. Photo: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP