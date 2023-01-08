Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address to the nation marking Orthodox Christian Christmas Eve. Photo: Ukraine Presidency/dpa/Handout
Ukraine war: Zelensky declares Putin’s Orthodox Christmas ‘ceasefire’ a failure after alleged Russian shelling
- Putin had unilaterally ordered a 36-hour ceasefire on Thursday, timed for the Christmas holiday that many Orthodox Christians celebrate on January 7
- Zelensky claimed that Russian shells hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions during ‘supposed ceasefire’
