A woman looks at the site of a missile strike that occurred during the night, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Russia claims missile strike killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers; Kyiv denies any casualties
- The Russian Defence Ministry said its missiles hit two temporary bases housing 1,300 Ukrainian troops in Kramatorsk, in the eastern Donetsk region, killing 600 of them
- A spokesman for Ukraine’s forces said Russian strikes on Kramatorsk damaged only civilian infrastructure, adding: ‘The armed forces of Ukraine weren’t affected’
