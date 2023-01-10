Police officers detain a man in Moscow in September 2022, following calls to protest against the partial mobilisation announced by President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Russia faces revolution and collapse within 10 years, experts say
- Nearly half of respondents to a think tank’s poll expect the country to break up by 2033, and over a fifth think it is likely to become a failed state
- Russia’s economy has been crumbling in the face of Western sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine
