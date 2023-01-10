Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. Photo: Sputnik/Reuters
Ukraine war: Putin ally accuses the West of trying to ‘erase’ Russia from world political map
- Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said the conflict in Ukraine was now a military confrontation between Moscow and Nato
- He added the US, which had sown chaos in countries like Afghanistan, was trying to undermine Russia’s ‘unique’ culture and language
