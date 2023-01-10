Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. Photo: Sputnik/Reuters
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. Photo: Sputnik/Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Putin ally accuses the West of trying to ‘erase’ Russia from world political map

  • Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said the conflict in Ukraine was now a military confrontation between Moscow and Nato
  • He added the US, which had sown chaos in countries like Afghanistan, was trying to undermine Russia’s ‘unique’ culture and language

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:42pm, 10 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. Photo: Sputnik/Reuters
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. Photo: Sputnik/Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE