Some passengers lost hats and belongings when they were sucked out of the depressurised cabin of a Russian plane. File photo: Shutterstock
Hats, belongings of passengers sucked out of Russian plane after door opens mid-flight
- The IrAero charter flight’s rear entry ramp door slid open while the aircraft was at around 9,000ft
- The plane, carrying 25 passengers and six crew members, circled to land at the airport in Magan immediately after the incident
