Some passengers lost hats and belongings when they were sucked out of the depressurised cabin of a Russian plane. File photo: Shutterstock
Some passengers lost hats and belongings when they were sucked out of the depressurised cabin of a Russian plane. File photo: Shutterstock
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Hats, belongings of passengers sucked out of Russian plane after door opens mid-flight

  • The IrAero charter flight’s rear entry ramp door slid open while the aircraft was at around 9,000ft
  • The plane, carrying 25 passengers and six crew members, circled to land at the airport in Magan immediately after the incident

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 10:34pm, 10 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some passengers lost hats and belongings when they were sucked out of the depressurised cabin of a Russian plane. File photo: Shutterstock
Some passengers lost hats and belongings when they were sucked out of the depressurised cabin of a Russian plane. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE