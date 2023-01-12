A fire truck is seen at the scene of a bomb blast outside the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
5 killed in suicide blast at Afghanistan foreign ministry, where Chinese delegation was set to meet

  • Dozens of others were wounded in the explosion, but a senior official says no foreigners were at the ministry when the bomber struck
  • The country has suffered a string of attacks targeting foreigners or foreign interests, as the Taliban tries to attract investment from neighbouring countries

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:45am, 12 Jan, 2023

