A fire truck is seen at the scene of a bomb blast outside the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
5 killed in suicide blast at Afghanistan foreign ministry, where Chinese delegation was set to meet
- Dozens of others were wounded in the explosion, but a senior official says no foreigners were at the ministry when the bomber struck
- The country has suffered a string of attacks targeting foreigners or foreign interests, as the Taliban tries to attract investment from neighbouring countries
