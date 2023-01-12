Two Sukhoi Su-57 fifth generation jet fighters pictured in 2019. Photo: dpa
Russia fears flying best jets over Ukraine in case they’re shot down and Nato gets hold of the wreckage, military expert says
- The modern Russian Sukhoi Su-57 aircraft, prized for their stealth, have not featured regularly in the war despite Moscow’s efforts to hype their capabilities
- British military intelligence says Russia won’t send the jets over the border and risk them being shot down as Nato could study them and learn their secrets
