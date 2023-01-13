The grave of a mercenary for the private Russian military company Wagner Group at a cemetery in Russia. Photo: Reuters
Man who beat his mother to death got hero’s burial in Russia after he signed up to fight in Ukraine
- Sergei Molodtsov, who was buried with military honours, was a part of the infamous Wagner Group, the private mercenary army accused of war crimes in Ukraine
- He joined the group while serving time for drunkenly beating his elderly mother to death, breaking her jaw, shoulder, face and head, Russian media wrote
